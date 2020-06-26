12920 Ironstone Way

Amenities

Very clean and well maintained 3rd floor condo in desirable Stroh Ranch, in Parker, CO. Gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fan in living room. Washer and dryer included! Walk in closet in the bedroom, and a large storage closet just outside the front door. Central AC. Nice size deck with sliding and screen doors just off the living room looks out to expansive views. Access to all community amenities is included. Swimming pool, volleyball, tennis, walking trails. Direct access to the Cherry Creek bike path runs through Stroh Ranch! Location is just a couple miles from Mainstreet, charming Old Town Parker, and easy access to I-25 and 470. Cats and smaller size dogs are welcome! Pet fee is $250 per pet (non refundable). Rental rate is $1150 per month, plus a $7 admin fee totaling $1157 per month. Deposit is one month's rent. Must be able to pay deposit, 1st month's rent, $150 admin fee, and any applicable pet fees immediately upon application approval. We are looking for a longer term lease on this condo. Social distancing guidelines will be respected during showings. There is a video walkthrough in the listing, and you are also welcome to apply sight unseen. Please contact listing agent before applying.