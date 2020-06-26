All apartments in Parker
Location

12920 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Very clean and well maintained 3rd floor condo in desirable Stroh Ranch, in Parker, CO. Gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fan in living room. Washer and dryer included! Walk in closet in the bedroom, and a large storage closet just outside the front door. Central AC. Nice size deck with sliding and screen doors just off the living room looks out to expansive views. Access to all community amenities is included. Swimming pool, volleyball, tennis, walking trails. Direct access to the Cherry Creek bike path runs through Stroh Ranch! Location is just a couple miles from Mainstreet, charming Old Town Parker, and easy access to I-25 and 470. Cats and smaller size dogs are welcome! Pet fee is $250 per pet (non refundable). Rental rate is $1150 per month, plus a $7 admin fee totaling $1157 per month. Deposit is one month's rent. Must be able to pay deposit, 1st month's rent, $150 admin fee, and any applicable pet fees immediately upon application approval. We are looking for a longer term lease on this condo. Social distancing guidelines will be respected during showings. There is a video walkthrough in the listing, and you are also welcome to apply sight unseen. Please contact listing agent before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12920 Ironstone Way have any available units?
12920 Ironstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12920 Ironstone Way have?
Some of 12920 Ironstone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12920 Ironstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
12920 Ironstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12920 Ironstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12920 Ironstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 12920 Ironstone Way offer parking?
No, 12920 Ironstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 12920 Ironstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12920 Ironstone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12920 Ironstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 12920 Ironstone Way has a pool.
Does 12920 Ironstone Way have accessible units?
No, 12920 Ironstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12920 Ironstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12920 Ironstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
