12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner
Welcome home to this charming home located in Anthology! This 4 bed, 4 bath home greets you with inviting vaulted ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Spacious corner lot! Bright open floor plan w/ formal dining area + open living room, a separate family room w/ fireplace off kitchen, eat-in space in kitchen, granite counters & stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, pull-out drawers for ample storage & easy access to the spacious back deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The second floor features a spacious loft perfect for an office or kids area, a large master suite w/ spacious walk-in closet & 5 piece master bathroom, two secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. Newly finished basement with another living area, 3/4 bath & 4th bedroom! Wonderful location ~ walk to the elementary school, a large community park w/ playground & the neighborhood pool/clubhouse! Easy access to Downtown Parker & Cherry Creek Trails.
-4 bed, 4 bath
-2 car garage
-Spacious back deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining
-central AC
-Forced hot air
-walk to the elementary school
-large community park w/ playground & the neighborhood pool/clubhouse!
-Easy access to Downtown Parker & Cherry Creek Trails.
Deposit: $2,750
Rent: $2,750
Utilities: Residents Responsible for All Utilities
We require 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!
