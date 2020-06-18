Amenities

12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner

720-295-1834

Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com



Welcome home to this charming home located in Anthology! This 4 bed, 4 bath home greets you with inviting vaulted ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Spacious corner lot! Bright open floor plan w/ formal dining area + open living room, a separate family room w/ fireplace off kitchen, eat-in space in kitchen, granite counters & stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, pull-out drawers for ample storage & easy access to the spacious back deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The second floor features a spacious loft perfect for an office or kids area, a large master suite w/ spacious walk-in closet & 5 piece master bathroom, two secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. Newly finished basement with another living area, 3/4 bath & 4th bedroom! Wonderful location ~ walk to the elementary school, a large community park w/ playground & the neighborhood pool/clubhouse! Easy access to Downtown Parker & Cherry Creek Trails.



-4 bed, 4 bath

-2 car garage

-Spacious back deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining

-central AC

-Forced hot air

-walk to the elementary school

-large community park w/ playground & the neighborhood pool/clubhouse!

-Easy access to Downtown Parker & Cherry Creek Trails.



Deposit: $2,750

Rent: $2,750

Utilities: Residents Responsible for All Utilities



We require 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!



Text Taylor @ 720-295-1834 for more information or to schedule a showing!



Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate



