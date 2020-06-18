All apartments in Parker
12839 Ventana Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

12839 Ventana Street

12839 Ventana Street · (303) 242-8980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12839 Ventana Street · Avail. Jul 8

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner
720-295-1834
Taylor.wagner@realatlas.com

Welcome home to this charming home located in Anthology! This 4 bed, 4 bath home greets you with inviting vaulted ceilings & gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Spacious corner lot! Bright open floor plan w/ formal dining area + open living room, a separate family room w/ fireplace off kitchen, eat-in space in kitchen, granite counters & stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, pull-out drawers for ample storage & easy access to the spacious back deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The second floor features a spacious loft perfect for an office or kids area, a large master suite w/ spacious walk-in closet & 5 piece master bathroom, two secondary bedrooms & full bathroom. Newly finished basement with another living area, 3/4 bath & 4th bedroom! Wonderful location ~ walk to the elementary school, a large community park w/ playground & the neighborhood pool/clubhouse! Easy access to Downtown Parker & Cherry Creek Trails.

-4 bed, 4 bath
-2 car garage
-Spacious back deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining
-central AC
-Forced hot air
-walk to the elementary school
-large community park w/ playground & the neighborhood pool/clubhouse!
-Easy access to Downtown Parker & Cherry Creek Trails.

Deposit: $2,750
Rent: $2,750
Utilities: Residents Responsible for All Utilities

We require 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. We also like to see a fairly clean credit report and good references!

Text Taylor @ 720-295-1834 for more information or to schedule a showing!

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate @ REALTOR

(RLNE5855462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12839 Ventana Street have any available units?
12839 Ventana Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12839 Ventana Street have?
Some of 12839 Ventana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12839 Ventana Street currently offering any rent specials?
12839 Ventana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12839 Ventana Street pet-friendly?
No, 12839 Ventana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 12839 Ventana Street offer parking?
Yes, 12839 Ventana Street does offer parking.
Does 12839 Ventana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12839 Ventana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12839 Ventana Street have a pool?
Yes, 12839 Ventana Street has a pool.
Does 12839 Ventana Street have accessible units?
No, 12839 Ventana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12839 Ventana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12839 Ventana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
