Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12719 Ventana St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

12719 Ventana St

12719 Ventana Street · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Ventana Street, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Perfect location! 4 bed, 4 bath home in Parker area, Nice foyer into a formal living and dining room. Walk past the walk-in and pantry into the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven and gas cooktop. Cabinets have under-cabinet lighting to accentuate granite counters and custom tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to dining area and workspace then flows into a family room with gas fireplace and entertainment nook. Large deck backs to open space. Master suite with a 3-sided fireplace, sitting area, his/hers walk-in closets and a 5-piece bath. Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bath while 4th bedroom has its own en-suite full bath. Upstairs laundry includes washer/dryer. Hardwood flooring. GARDEN LEVEL BASEMENT W/ BIG DECK WALK TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OR REC CENTER Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet negotiable with nonrefundable deposit. Required Deposit $3,000+ Admin Fee $150 and $7 credit reporting Call John Before it's Gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Ventana St have any available units?
12719 Ventana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12719 Ventana St have?
Some of 12719 Ventana St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Ventana St currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Ventana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Ventana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12719 Ventana St is pet friendly.
Does 12719 Ventana St offer parking?
No, 12719 Ventana St does not offer parking.
Does 12719 Ventana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12719 Ventana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Ventana St have a pool?
No, 12719 Ventana St does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Ventana St have accessible units?
No, 12719 Ventana St does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Ventana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12719 Ventana St does not have units with dishwashers.

