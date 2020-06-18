12719 Ventana St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Perfect location! 4 bed, 4 bath home in Parker area, Nice foyer into a formal living and dining room. Walk past the walk-in and pantry into the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven and gas cooktop. Cabinets have under-cabinet lighting to accentuate granite counters and custom tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to dining area and workspace then flows into a family room with gas fireplace and entertainment nook. Large deck backs to open space. Master suite with a 3-sided fireplace, sitting area, his/hers walk-in closets and a 5-piece bath. Two bedrooms share a jack and jill bath while 4th bedroom has its own en-suite full bath. Upstairs laundry includes washer/dryer. Hardwood flooring. GARDEN LEVEL BASEMENT W/ BIG DECK WALK TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OR REC CENTER Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet negotiable with nonrefundable deposit. Required Deposit $3,000+ Admin Fee $150 and $7 credit reporting Call John Before it's Gone!