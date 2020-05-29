12590 Leesburg Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hurry home to this beautifully updated 4bed/3bath tri-level + basement in Country Meadows! Enormous park-like yard with great patio areas! Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, and countertops. You will love the space in the formal living room that features vaulted ceilings and custom lighting. Spacious family room features fireplace and overlooks great backyard. Huge shed, garden area, + dog run too. The finished basement offers a large open rec room space, private bedroom, and 3rd bath. GREAT Location and upgrades! Easy access to walking trails and bike paths. Super close to Hess Reservoir.



Douglas county school district, feeds to Legacy Point Elementary, Sagewood Middle, and Ponderosa High.