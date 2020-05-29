All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 12590 Leesburg Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12590 Leesburg Rd
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:57 PM

12590 Leesburg Rd

12590 Leesburg Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12590 Leesburg Road, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hurry home to this beautifully updated 4bed/3bath tri-level + basement in Country Meadows! Enormous park-like yard with great patio areas! Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, and countertops. You will love the space in the formal living room that features vaulted ceilings and custom lighting. Spacious family room features fireplace and overlooks great backyard. Huge shed, garden area, + dog run too. The finished basement offers a large open rec room space, private bedroom, and 3rd bath. GREAT Location and upgrades! Easy access to walking trails and bike paths. Super close to Hess Reservoir.

Douglas county school district, feeds to Legacy Point Elementary, Sagewood Middle, and Ponderosa High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12590 Leesburg Rd have any available units?
12590 Leesburg Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12590 Leesburg Rd have?
Some of 12590 Leesburg Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12590 Leesburg Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12590 Leesburg Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12590 Leesburg Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12590 Leesburg Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12590 Leesburg Rd offer parking?
No, 12590 Leesburg Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12590 Leesburg Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12590 Leesburg Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12590 Leesburg Rd have a pool?
No, 12590 Leesburg Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12590 Leesburg Rd have accessible units?
No, 12590 Leesburg Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12590 Leesburg Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12590 Leesburg Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs