Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

12525 S Beaver Creek Way Available 01/01/19 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Family Rooms, Open Living, Fenced Yard in Parker - 3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Home Open Main Floor with High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Amazing Kitchen, Glass Backsplash to Ceiling, Tall Cherrywood Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Living Room w/ Built -in Media Center, Large Study/ Office with Built-in Bookshelves. BBQ Deck off Kitchen Nook.

Swimming Pools, Community Rec Center Included

Two Bedrooms upstairs, One in Finished Walk Out Basement.

2nd Family Room w/ Walk Out Glass Doors at Ground Level to Back Yard, Gas Fireplace, a Peaceful Backyard, Vegetable Garden, Grape Vines, Flagstone Patio, Tons of Built in Storage, Amazing Garage, Great Neighborhood, Trails, Shopping Nearby.

Community Rec Center, Swimming Pools, Sand Courts are Included.

2 Car Garage w/ Storage Cabinets Built In.

Fenced Back Yard, Large Vegetable Garden

Call Today For Your Private Showing Appointment.

Available to Move in Dec 19th OR Move in up to Jan 1st.

Pet Friendly

We Love Dogs, Cats, Pets.

Rent Then OWN? Call for Details. 303.390. twenty four hundred

MOVE IN JANUARY 1st !



(RLNE3343210)