Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12525 S Beaver Creek Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12525 S Beaver Creek Way

12525 South Beaver Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

12525 South Beaver Creek Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
12525 S Beaver Creek Way Available 01/01/19 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Family Rooms, Open Living, Fenced Yard in Parker - 3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Home Open Main Floor with High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Amazing Kitchen, Glass Backsplash to Ceiling, Tall Cherrywood Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Living Room w/ Built -in Media Center, Large Study/ Office with Built-in Bookshelves. BBQ Deck off Kitchen Nook.
Swimming Pools, Community Rec Center Included
Two Bedrooms upstairs, One in Finished Walk Out Basement.
2nd Family Room w/ Walk Out Glass Doors at Ground Level to Back Yard, Gas Fireplace, a Peaceful Backyard, Vegetable Garden, Grape Vines, Flagstone Patio, Tons of Built in Storage, Amazing Garage, Great Neighborhood, Trails, Shopping Nearby.
Community Rec Center, Swimming Pools, Sand Courts are Included.
2 Car Garage w/ Storage Cabinets Built In.
Fenced Back Yard, Large Vegetable Garden
Call Today For Your Private Showing Appointment.
Available to Move in Dec 19th OR Move in up to Jan 1st.
Pet Friendly
We Love Dogs, Cats, Pets.
Rent Then OWN? Call for Details. 303.390. twenty four hundred
MOVE IN JANUARY 1st !

(RLNE3343210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12525 S Beaver Creek Way have any available units?
12525 S Beaver Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12525 S Beaver Creek Way have?
Some of 12525 S Beaver Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12525 S Beaver Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
12525 S Beaver Creek Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12525 S Beaver Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12525 S Beaver Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 12525 S Beaver Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 12525 S Beaver Creek Way does offer parking.
Does 12525 S Beaver Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12525 S Beaver Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12525 S Beaver Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 12525 S Beaver Creek Way has a pool.
Does 12525 S Beaver Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 12525 S Beaver Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12525 S Beaver Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12525 S Beaver Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
