Parker, CO
12372 Nate Cr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

12372 Nate Cr

12372 South Nate Circle · (303) 840-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12372 South Nate Circle, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2023 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
YOU WILL LOVE THIS 4B/3B HOUSE IN PARKER!! Located in Stroh Ranch in Parker! Great schools, lovely 2 story, nice deck, and located for easy commute. You will be happy here! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2023 sq feet. Basement is an additional 598 sq. feet. Single family house on a quite street , a private fenced yard and huge yard. Apx. 2023 square foot, with a unfinished basement, office, storage, etc. This home is beautiful with a modern feel, huge yard that is lush landscaping, and so much more. This is a must see. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry option in the unit! Credit Scores must be 595+, combined income must exceed 3x the monthly rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. No AC. No Pets, available 7-15-2020 Call COLORADO FIRST REALTY 303-840-4748
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12372 Nate Cr have any available units?
12372 Nate Cr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 12372 Nate Cr currently offering any rent specials?
12372 Nate Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12372 Nate Cr pet-friendly?
No, 12372 Nate Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 12372 Nate Cr offer parking?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not offer parking.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have a pool?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have a pool.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have accessible units?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12372 Nate Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12372 Nate Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
