12372 Nate Cr

YOU WILL LOVE THIS 4B/3B HOUSE IN PARKER!! Located in Stroh Ranch in Parker! Great schools, lovely 2 story, nice deck, and located for easy commute. You will be happy here! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2023 sq feet. Basement is an additional 598 sq. feet. Single family house on a quite street , a private fenced yard and huge yard. Apx. 2023 square foot, with a unfinished basement, office, storage, etc. This home is beautiful with a modern feel, huge yard that is lush landscaping, and so much more. This is a must see. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry option in the unit! Credit Scores must be 595+, combined income must exceed 3x the monthly rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check. No AC. No Pets, available 7-15-2020 Call COLORADO FIRST REALTY 303-840-4748

