11799 Edenfeld Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning brand new 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 2,500 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and S. Parker Road.



Nearby schools include Cherokee Trail Elementary School, American Academy, and Ledged High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer and trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.