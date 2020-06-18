All apartments in Parker
11799 Edenfeld Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:55 PM

11799 Edenfeld Street

11799 Edenfeld Street · No Longer Available
Location

11799 Edenfeld Street, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning brand new 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Parker will welcome you with 2,500 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and S. Parker Road.

Nearby schools include Cherokee Trail Elementary School, American Academy, and Ledged High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11799 Edenfeld Street have any available units?
11799 Edenfeld Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11799 Edenfeld Street have?
Some of 11799 Edenfeld Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11799 Edenfeld Street currently offering any rent specials?
11799 Edenfeld Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11799 Edenfeld Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11799 Edenfeld Street is pet friendly.
Does 11799 Edenfeld Street offer parking?
Yes, 11799 Edenfeld Street offers parking.
Does 11799 Edenfeld Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11799 Edenfeld Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11799 Edenfeld Street have a pool?
No, 11799 Edenfeld Street does not have a pool.
Does 11799 Edenfeld Street have accessible units?
No, 11799 Edenfeld Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11799 Edenfeld Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11799 Edenfeld Street does not have units with dishwashers.
