All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 11690 Snowcreek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
11690 Snowcreek Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

11690 Snowcreek Lane

11690 Snowcreek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11690 Snowcreek Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Hidden River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Hidden River III will welcome you with 2,023 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, a gas cooktop stove, maple cabinets,and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans in each room, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, 2 a cozy fireplaces one in the , an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage with abundant storage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Subdivisions Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Michaels, Natural Grocers, Texas Road House, Khols, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Iron Horse Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Ledgend High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11690 Snowcreek Lane have any available units?
11690 Snowcreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11690 Snowcreek Lane have?
Some of 11690 Snowcreek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11690 Snowcreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11690 Snowcreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11690 Snowcreek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11690 Snowcreek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11690 Snowcreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11690 Snowcreek Lane offers parking.
Does 11690 Snowcreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11690 Snowcreek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11690 Snowcreek Lane have a pool?
No, 11690 Snowcreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11690 Snowcreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 11690 Snowcreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11690 Snowcreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11690 Snowcreek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs