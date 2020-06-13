11690 Snowcreek Lane

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Hidden River III will welcome you with 2,023 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, a gas cooktop stove, maple cabinets,and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans in each room, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, 2 a cozy fireplaces one in the , an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage with abundant storage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Subdivisions Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Michaels, Natural Grocers, Texas Road House, Khols, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Iron Horse Elementary School, Cimarron Middle School, and Ledgend High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



