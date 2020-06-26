All apartments in Parker
Location

11240 Kilberry Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11240 Kilberry Way Available 08/01/19 Wonderful 3BR/3BA Home Located in Quiet Parker Neighborhood! Minutes to Downtown Parker & Parker Rd. - Welcome to New Horizon, a Beautiful Well-Kept, Quiet Neighborhood in Parker! Perfect Location on Cul-De-Sac! Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home Offers 2.5 Baths Plus Plenty of Space, with Formal Living and Dining Room, as well as Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Vaulted Ceilings Soar to the 2nd Floor as you enter the Home, Featuring Over 1,600 Finished SqFt! Open Floorplan with Hardwood Flooring and Carpet Throughout. Large Backyard off Kitchen with Deck for Relaxing or Entertaining. Large Kitchen Featuring Oak Cabinets and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances! Large Fenced Lot that Backs to Open Space! Spacious Unfinished Garden-Level Basement Perfect for a Play Area or Exercise Room! Minutes to Lutheran High School!

Minutes to Downtown Parker, Parker Road, and Main Street. EZ Access to I-25 and E-470.

Available August! Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Beautiful Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Applicants must have a minimum 620 credit.
Housing Assistance Not Accepted
No Criminal Background, No Negative Rental History or Evictions.
Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee.

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers

(RLNE2305240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 Kilberry Way have any available units?
11240 Kilberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11240 Kilberry Way have?
Some of 11240 Kilberry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 Kilberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Kilberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 Kilberry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11240 Kilberry Way is pet friendly.
Does 11240 Kilberry Way offer parking?
No, 11240 Kilberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 11240 Kilberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11240 Kilberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 Kilberry Way have a pool?
No, 11240 Kilberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 11240 Kilberry Way have accessible units?
No, 11240 Kilberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 Kilberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11240 Kilberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
