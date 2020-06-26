Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11240 Kilberry Way Available 08/01/19 Wonderful 3BR/3BA Home Located in Quiet Parker Neighborhood! Minutes to Downtown Parker & Parker Rd. - Welcome to New Horizon, a Beautiful Well-Kept, Quiet Neighborhood in Parker! Perfect Location on Cul-De-Sac! Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home Offers 2.5 Baths Plus Plenty of Space, with Formal Living and Dining Room, as well as Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Vaulted Ceilings Soar to the 2nd Floor as you enter the Home, Featuring Over 1,600 Finished SqFt! Open Floorplan with Hardwood Flooring and Carpet Throughout. Large Backyard off Kitchen with Deck for Relaxing or Entertaining. Large Kitchen Featuring Oak Cabinets and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances! Large Fenced Lot that Backs to Open Space! Spacious Unfinished Garden-Level Basement Perfect for a Play Area or Exercise Room! Minutes to Lutheran High School!



Minutes to Downtown Parker, Parker Road, and Main Street. EZ Access to I-25 and E-470.



Available August! Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Beautiful Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Applicants must have a minimum 620 credit.

Housing Assistance Not Accepted

No Criminal Background, No Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers



(RLNE2305240)