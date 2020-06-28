All apartments in Parker
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:42 PM

11221 Gilcrest St 80134

11221 Gilcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

11221 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$500 OFF 2ND MONTHS RENT. Available to move in September 27th. Open 3 bed 2.5 bath. Main level with high vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. High tech features like Ring doorbell, smart lock, Nest thermostat, and wifi garage door. Fenced in back yard. Updated kitchen with granite, and gas stove. Formal dining area just off the kitchen. Large upgraded master suite, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. 3 car garage. Washer/dryer included. In a quiet neighborhood. Nearby: Rec. Center, shopping, dining, trails, I25, E470 and parker road. Owner pays HOA which includes a community pool. Walking distance to Cherokee Trail Elementary. Chapparal High is less than 2 miles. Tenants are responsible for yard/snow care. Deposit equal 1 months rent. Apps $55/adult. Min income 3x rent. Pets on a case-by-case basis with deposit and owner approval. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181. Please call or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 have any available units?
11221 Gilcrest St 80134 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 have?
Some of 11221 Gilcrest St 80134's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Gilcrest St 80134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 is pet friendly.
Does 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 offers parking.
Does 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 have a pool?
Yes, 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 has a pool.
Does 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 have accessible units?
No, 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Gilcrest St 80134 does not have units with dishwashers.
