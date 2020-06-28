11221 Gilcrest St 80134

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access pet friendly

$500 OFF 2ND MONTHS RENT. Available to move in September 27th. Open 3 bed 2.5 bath. Main level with high vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. High tech features like Ring doorbell, smart lock, Nest thermostat, and wifi garage door. Fenced in back yard. Updated kitchen with granite, and gas stove. Formal dining area just off the kitchen. Large upgraded master suite, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. 3 car garage. Washer/dryer included. In a quiet neighborhood. Nearby: Rec. Center, shopping, dining, trails, I25, E470 and parker road. Owner pays HOA which includes a community pool. Walking distance to Cherokee Trail Elementary. Chapparal High is less than 2 miles. Tenants are responsible for yard/snow care. Deposit equal 1 months rent. Apps $55/adult. Min income 3x rent. Pets on a case-by-case basis with deposit and owner approval. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181. Please call or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!