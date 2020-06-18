11209 Gilcrest St

Amenities

4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq. ft home is ready to be yours! In the Parker neighborhood, this home is right up the street from a big shopping center; this includes Safeway, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and tons of restaurants. A quick drive down Mainstreet and you have the Light Rail Station and I-25. Plenty of parks and the Rueter-Hess Reservoir is only 10 minutes away!



Rent: $2,495

Deposit: $2,495

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities



Rent Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~ 3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Please text or email to schedule a showing!

970-699-8539

connor.beal@realatlas.com



