Parker, CO
11209 Gilcrest St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11209 Gilcrest St

11209 Gilcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

11209 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq. ft home is ready to be yours! In the Parker neighborhood, this home is right up the street from a big shopping center; this includes Safeway, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and tons of restaurants. A quick drive down Mainstreet and you have the Light Rail Station and I-25. Plenty of parks and the Rueter-Hess Reservoir is only 10 minutes away!

Rent: $2,495
Deposit: $2,495
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities

Rent Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~ 3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Please text or email to schedule a showing!
970-699-8539
connor.beal@realatlas.com

(RLNE5855319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11209 Gilcrest St have any available units?
11209 Gilcrest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 11209 Gilcrest St currently offering any rent specials?
11209 Gilcrest St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11209 Gilcrest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11209 Gilcrest St is pet friendly.
Does 11209 Gilcrest St offer parking?
No, 11209 Gilcrest St does not offer parking.
Does 11209 Gilcrest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11209 Gilcrest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11209 Gilcrest St have a pool?
No, 11209 Gilcrest St does not have a pool.
Does 11209 Gilcrest St have accessible units?
No, 11209 Gilcrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 11209 Gilcrest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11209 Gilcrest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11209 Gilcrest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11209 Gilcrest St does not have units with air conditioning.
