11151 Night Heron Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

This beautiful, well maintained home in Bradbury Ranch is a must see. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The lower level has an open floor plan and a staircase to oversee the family and dining room. Main floor has flex space for an office or den along with a family room. Kitchen is spacious and has a nook and island. Home is perfect for entertaining. Unfinished walk-out basement provides room for storage and future living space when finished! Home is located near schools, dining, shopping and entertainment. Close to I-25 and major highways