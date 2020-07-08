All apartments in Parker
11079 Blackwolf Dr.
11079 Blackwolf Dr.

11079 Blackwolf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11079 Blackwolf Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom home in the prestigious Canterberry Crossing neighborhood. Features of this home include:

* 3 Bedrooms
* 2.5 Baths
* Over 1800 Finished Sq Ft
* Custom Neutral Colors
* Spacious Family Room
* Large Kitchen - Perfect for Entertaining!
* Pantry and Island in Kitchen
* Comfortable Master Suite
* Laundry Room w/ Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
* Lots of Storage and Closet Space
* Refrigerator Included
* Two Car Attached Garage
* Large Deck and Spacious Yard Backing to Open Space!
* Beautiful Views!
* Quiet Neighborhood
* Close to Shopping, Schools and Parks
* 12, 18 or 24 Month Lease Term
* $2000.00 Monthly Rent
* $2000.00 Deposit
* Application Fee: $30
* Available June 1st 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11079 Blackwolf Dr. have any available units?
11079 Blackwolf Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11079 Blackwolf Dr. have?
Some of 11079 Blackwolf Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11079 Blackwolf Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11079 Blackwolf Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11079 Blackwolf Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11079 Blackwolf Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 11079 Blackwolf Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11079 Blackwolf Dr. offers parking.
Does 11079 Blackwolf Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11079 Blackwolf Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11079 Blackwolf Dr. have a pool?
No, 11079 Blackwolf Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11079 Blackwolf Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11079 Blackwolf Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11079 Blackwolf Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11079 Blackwolf Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

