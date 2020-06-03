All apartments in Parker
Find more places like
11045 Hill Gail Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
11045 Hill Gail Ct
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:15 PM

11045 Hill Gail Ct

11045 Hill Gail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11045 Hill Gail Court, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Mountain Views & Large Yard: Great home on large lot with expansive back yard. Four-bedroom, four-bathroom (two full, one ¾, and one half) home with two car attached garage. The main floor has open floor plan with hardwood floors in large country kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space. On the upper level you’ll find four bedrooms with a full bath and a separate full bath in the Master Suite. The basement is finished with another bathroom for an additional living space to be used however you’d like; Man Cave, Kid’s playroom, in home gym- whatever you need! Located on the end of a Cul-de-sac in a quiet community in the lovely Parker area. Outside, you’ll have tons of space for outdoor entertaining with a large deck and those lovely Colorado mountain views.

Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for any additional pet. Utilities included are trash, the rest are tenant responsibility. Appliances included are: Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Home is occupied and the only showings are currently virtual. Please call for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11045 Hill Gail Ct have any available units?
11045 Hill Gail Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 11045 Hill Gail Ct have?
Some of 11045 Hill Gail Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11045 Hill Gail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11045 Hill Gail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11045 Hill Gail Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11045 Hill Gail Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11045 Hill Gail Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11045 Hill Gail Ct offers parking.
Does 11045 Hill Gail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11045 Hill Gail Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11045 Hill Gail Ct have a pool?
No, 11045 Hill Gail Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11045 Hill Gail Ct have accessible units?
No, 11045 Hill Gail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11045 Hill Gail Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11045 Hill Gail Ct has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 BedroomsParker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly PlacesParker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs