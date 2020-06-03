11045 Hill Gail Ct.

Amenities

Mountain Views & Large Yard: Great home on large lot with expansive back yard. Four-bedroom, four-bathroom (two full, one ¾, and one half) home with two car attached garage. The main floor has open floor plan with hardwood floors in large country kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space. On the upper level you’ll find four bedrooms with a full bath and a separate full bath in the Master Suite. The basement is finished with another bathroom for an additional living space to be used however you’d like; Man Cave, Kid’s playroom, in home gym- whatever you need! Located on the end of a Cul-de-sac in a quiet community in the lovely Parker area. Outside, you’ll have tons of space for outdoor entertaining with a large deck and those lovely Colorado mountain views.



Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for any additional pet. Utilities included are trash, the rest are tenant responsibility. Appliances included are: Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Home is occupied and the only showings are currently virtual. Please call for more information!