10938 McClellan Rd
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

10938 McClellan Rd

10938 Mcclellan Road · No Longer Available
Location

10938 Mcclellan Road, Parker, CO 80134
Bradbury Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
**Beautiful Bradbury Ranch home for Rent!! 3 bed 3 bath home** - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with over 2k square feet! When you enter into this awesome Parker home, you are greeted by gleaming hardwoods, an open family room, a large staircase, formal dining room, living room with gas fireplace and a huge black and white kitchen with new granite countertops and built-in appliances. You'll enjoy the luxury of a huge master bedroom with 5 piece master bath, large walk-in closet, 2 more large bedrooms, and an additional loft! The plumbing fixtures are new throughout, new carpets, and you get to enjoy huge 2-story/vaulted ceilings throughout. This home has amazing curb appeal, a 2 car garage, spacious deck, a beautiful fully fenced back yard, and Central AC.
We are not done yet. You also have all the perks of a safe/quiet neighborhood with great schools, a community park, tennis courts and pool nearby! Only 10 minutes to the newly opened Ridgegate Parkway Station for light rail (I-25 and Ridgegate Parkway)Less than 15 minutes to Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows, and Centennial Airport

Don't miss your chance to call this home! Call today to schedule your showing!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$2490/mo. for 12 month lease OR a 9-month lease option at $2850/mo
*Dogs Welcome (Additional fees & restrictions may apply)
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Deposit Required
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5056351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10938 McClellan Rd have any available units?
10938 McClellan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10938 McClellan Rd have?
Some of 10938 McClellan Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10938 McClellan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10938 McClellan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10938 McClellan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10938 McClellan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10938 McClellan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10938 McClellan Rd offers parking.
Does 10938 McClellan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10938 McClellan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10938 McClellan Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10938 McClellan Rd has a pool.
Does 10938 McClellan Rd have accessible units?
No, 10938 McClellan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10938 McClellan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10938 McClellan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
