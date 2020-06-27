10938 McClellan Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

**Beautiful Bradbury Ranch home for Rent!! 3 bed 3 bath home** - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with over 2k square feet! When you enter into this awesome Parker home, you are greeted by gleaming hardwoods, an open family room, a large staircase, formal dining room, living room with gas fireplace and a huge black and white kitchen with new granite countertops and built-in appliances. You'll enjoy the luxury of a huge master bedroom with 5 piece master bath, large walk-in closet, 2 more large bedrooms, and an additional loft! The plumbing fixtures are new throughout, new carpets, and you get to enjoy huge 2-story/vaulted ceilings throughout. This home has amazing curb appeal, a 2 car garage, spacious deck, a beautiful fully fenced back yard, and Central AC.

We are not done yet. You also have all the perks of a safe/quiet neighborhood with great schools, a community park, tennis courts and pool nearby! Only 10 minutes to the newly opened Ridgegate Parkway Station for light rail (I-25 and Ridgegate Parkway)Less than 15 minutes to Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows, and Centennial Airport



Don't miss your chance to call this home! Call today to schedule your showing!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$2490/mo. for 12 month lease OR a 9-month lease option at $2850/mo

*Dogs Welcome (Additional fees & restrictions may apply)

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Deposit Required

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5056351)