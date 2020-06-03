Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

10821 Milliken St Available 07/01/19 - Dont miss your chance to make this gorgeous property your new home in the quiet Clarke Farms neighborhood of Parker. Located near Downtown, shopping, food, and trails within walking distance including the Cherry Creek Trail. The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard has a large patio complete with a privacy fence and yard for your enjoyment on sunny days and entertaining on the weekends. The interior features fresh paint, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace in the open living room for cozy nights, along with ample amounts of natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, water filtration system, beautiful cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Upstairs features the master en-suite complete with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, tile floor, and shower. A second bedroom and full bath round out the upper level. A large finished basement with living area, office space, full bath, and third bedroom complete this very comfortable home. Trash, recycling, and HOA fees are included in the monthly rent. This property enjoys all the amenities of Clarke Farms such as pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, trails, and much more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4949786)