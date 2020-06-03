All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

10821 Milliken St

10821 Milliken Street · No Longer Available
Location

10821 Milliken Street, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
10821 Milliken St Available 07/01/19 - Dont miss your chance to make this gorgeous property your new home in the quiet Clarke Farms neighborhood of Parker. Located near Downtown, shopping, food, and trails within walking distance including the Cherry Creek Trail. The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard has a large patio complete with a privacy fence and yard for your enjoyment on sunny days and entertaining on the weekends. The interior features fresh paint, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace in the open living room for cozy nights, along with ample amounts of natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, water filtration system, beautiful cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Upstairs features the master en-suite complete with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, tile floor, and shower. A second bedroom and full bath round out the upper level. A large finished basement with living area, office space, full bath, and third bedroom complete this very comfortable home. Trash, recycling, and HOA fees are included in the monthly rent. This property enjoys all the amenities of Clarke Farms such as pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, trails, and much more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10821 Milliken St have any available units?
10821 Milliken St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10821 Milliken St have?
Some of 10821 Milliken St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10821 Milliken St currently offering any rent specials?
10821 Milliken St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 Milliken St pet-friendly?
No, 10821 Milliken St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 10821 Milliken St offer parking?
Yes, 10821 Milliken St offers parking.
Does 10821 Milliken St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10821 Milliken St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 Milliken St have a pool?
Yes, 10821 Milliken St has a pool.
Does 10821 Milliken St have accessible units?
No, 10821 Milliken St does not have accessible units.
Does 10821 Milliken St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10821 Milliken St does not have units with dishwashers.
