10781 Vista Road

Beautifully Well-Kept Corner Lot Home Featuring 4 Beds/3 Baths. Large Custom Deck with Hot Tub. Minutes to Downtown Parker Main Street! EZ Access to I25 & E470! - Welcome to Parker Vista, a Beautiful Well-Kept, Quiet Neighborhood moments from Main Street in Downtown Parker! Gorgeous Corner Lot with Mountain Views Featuring Custom Deck and Large Backyard! Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Offers 2.5 Baths Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Family Room with Gas Fireplace off Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island and Breakfast Nook. Beautiful Two-Story Entry that opens to the Formal Living Room and Kitchen. Over 2,200 sqft of Finished Living Space! Large Master with 5-Piece Master Bathroom Featuring Large Soaking Tub, Stand-up Glass Shower with Bench Seat, and TWO Walk-In Closets, including a Laundry Chute in the Closet that Effortlessly gets your Laundry to the first floor Laundry Room! Hardwood Flooring and Newer Carpet Throughout. All New Paint Throughout!! Stunning Outdoor Space for Entertaining or just Relaxing. Custom Covered Rear Deck just off Family Room Features Hot Tub, Outdoor Lighting, and Fan. Large Fenced Lot! Spacious Unfinished Basement Perfect for a Play Area or Exercise Room!



Trash & Recycling Included!! Minutes to Downtown Parker, Parker Road, Main Street, O'Brien Park and H2O O'Brien Pool. EZ Access to I-25 and E-470. Bayou Gulch Bike Trail Minutes away allows you access to entire trail system! Enjoy Parker fireworks from the hot tub!



Available for Immediate Move-in! Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Beautiful Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Applicants must have a minimum 620 credit.

Housing Assistance Not Accepted

No Criminal Background, No Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee & Monthly Pet Rent.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers



No Cats Allowed



