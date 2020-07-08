All apartments in Parker
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

10781 Vista Road

10781 Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

10781 Vista Road, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Beautifully Well-Kept Corner Lot Home Featuring 4 Beds/3 Baths. Large Custom Deck with Hot Tub. Minutes to Downtown Parker Main Street! EZ Access to I25 & E470! - Welcome to Parker Vista, a Beautiful Well-Kept, Quiet Neighborhood moments from Main Street in Downtown Parker! Gorgeous Corner Lot with Mountain Views Featuring Custom Deck and Large Backyard! Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Offers 2.5 Baths Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Family Room with Gas Fireplace off Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island and Breakfast Nook. Beautiful Two-Story Entry that opens to the Formal Living Room and Kitchen. Over 2,200 sqft of Finished Living Space! Large Master with 5-Piece Master Bathroom Featuring Large Soaking Tub, Stand-up Glass Shower with Bench Seat, and TWO Walk-In Closets, including a Laundry Chute in the Closet that Effortlessly gets your Laundry to the first floor Laundry Room! Hardwood Flooring and Newer Carpet Throughout. All New Paint Throughout!! Stunning Outdoor Space for Entertaining or just Relaxing. Custom Covered Rear Deck just off Family Room Features Hot Tub, Outdoor Lighting, and Fan. Large Fenced Lot! Spacious Unfinished Basement Perfect for a Play Area or Exercise Room!

Trash & Recycling Included!! Minutes to Downtown Parker, Parker Road, Main Street, O'Brien Park and H2O O'Brien Pool. EZ Access to I-25 and E-470. Bayou Gulch Bike Trail Minutes away allows you access to entire trail system! Enjoy Parker fireworks from the hot tub!

Available for Immediate Move-in! Start your Move Today!! Call to Schedule a Showing of this Beautiful Home Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Applicants must have a minimum 620 credit.
Housing Assistance Not Accepted
No Criminal Background, No Negative Rental History or Evictions.
Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee & Monthly Pet Rent.

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5730061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10781 Vista Road have any available units?
10781 Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10781 Vista Road have?
Some of 10781 Vista Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10781 Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
10781 Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10781 Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10781 Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 10781 Vista Road offer parking?
No, 10781 Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 10781 Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10781 Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10781 Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 10781 Vista Road has a pool.
Does 10781 Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 10781 Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10781 Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10781 Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.

