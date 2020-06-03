All apartments in Parker
Location

10751 Longs Way, Parker, CO 80138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit Town and Country · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Master bedroom with private full bath in a townhouse in Parker. Included in rent: internet, gas, electric, water, trash, recycle. Walk to shopping, banking, library, pool, park, groceries, restaurants.
Upstairs master bedroom and private full bath in quiet townhouse . Share rest of townhouse with 1 quiet mature female.
Amenities: dishwasher, pool, all appliances, fireplace, and washer dryer. Included in rent: internet, water, gas, electric, trash, recycle.
Is not pet friendly. Prefer quiet 1 mature female.
Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.
$900/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Contact Cheryl Evans at 720-232-5415 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10751 Longs Way have any available units?
10751 Longs Way has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10751 Longs Way have?
Some of 10751 Longs Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10751 Longs Way currently offering any rent specials?
10751 Longs Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10751 Longs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10751 Longs Way is pet friendly.
Does 10751 Longs Way offer parking?
Yes, 10751 Longs Way does offer parking.
Does 10751 Longs Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10751 Longs Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10751 Longs Way have a pool?
Yes, 10751 Longs Way has a pool.
Does 10751 Longs Way have accessible units?
No, 10751 Longs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10751 Longs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10751 Longs Way has units with dishwashers.
