10751 Longs Way

Amenities
Master bedroom with private full bath in a townhouse in Parker. Included in rent: internet, gas, electric, water, trash, recycle. Walk to shopping, banking, library, pool, park, groceries, restaurants.
Upstairs master bedroom and private full bath in quiet townhouse . Share rest of townhouse with 1 quiet mature female.
Amenities: dishwasher, pool, all appliances, fireplace, and washer dryer. Included in rent: internet, water, gas, electric, trash, recycle.
Is not pet friendly. Prefer quiet 1 mature female.
Date Available: Jun 15th 2020.
$900/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Contact Cheryl Evans at 720-232-5415 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.