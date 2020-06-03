10748 Appaloosa Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the family room. Formal living area can be used as a dining room as well and the spacious family room features a gas fireplace with built in shelving and cabinets. Main floor laundry w/ 1/2 bath and a spacious 2 car garage with epoxy coated floors.



Upper level includes all 3 bedrooms including the private master suite with 5 piece bath. The basement is finished but still plenty of storage available for you. Very private backyard features a flagstone patio, play set, large shade trees and garden area. Wonderful home in a GREAT neighborhood with pool and tennis courts - don't miss this opportunity!



Available for Move-In: Now

Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer

Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee

Small Dogs negotiable with processing fee, extra deposit

Renter's Insurance Required

No Smoking



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2591198)