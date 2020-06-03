All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

10748 Appaloosa Court

10748 Appaloosa Court · (720) 580-0303
Location

10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO 80134
Bradbury Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10748 Appaloosa Court · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the family room. Formal living area can be used as a dining room as well and the spacious family room features a gas fireplace with built in shelving and cabinets. Main floor laundry w/ 1/2 bath and a spacious 2 car garage with epoxy coated floors.

Upper level includes all 3 bedrooms including the private master suite with 5 piece bath. The basement is finished but still plenty of storage available for you. Very private backyard features a flagstone patio, play set, large shade trees and garden area. Wonderful home in a GREAT neighborhood with pool and tennis courts - don't miss this opportunity!

Available for Move-In: Now
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, lease processing fee
Small Dogs negotiable with processing fee, extra deposit
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2591198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10748 Appaloosa Court have any available units?
10748 Appaloosa Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10748 Appaloosa Court have?
Some of 10748 Appaloosa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10748 Appaloosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
10748 Appaloosa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10748 Appaloosa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10748 Appaloosa Court is pet friendly.
Does 10748 Appaloosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 10748 Appaloosa Court does offer parking.
Does 10748 Appaloosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10748 Appaloosa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10748 Appaloosa Court have a pool?
Yes, 10748 Appaloosa Court has a pool.
Does 10748 Appaloosa Court have accessible units?
No, 10748 Appaloosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10748 Appaloosa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10748 Appaloosa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
