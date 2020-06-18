Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 Available 08/05/19 Terrific top floor condo in the lovely Creekside Complex of Parker. - The Creekside Condominium Complex is located off of Twenty Mile Road in Parker close to parks, open space, bike trails and plenty of shopping. This charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1200 Sq Ft condo is intelligently laid out with a very open floor plan. The unit boasts two decks, a gas fireplace in the living room, large kitchen, vaulted ceilings, an overabundance of windows, and large bedrooms. 1 Car Detached Garage and ample off street parking available.

The complex includes a pool, hot tub, club house, & exercise facility.



FACTS: Built in 2005

Heating & A/C: Gas / Forced Air, Standard A/C Unit

Utilities: IREA, Xcel Energy

Schools: Douglas County School District, Cherokee Trail Elementary, Sierra Middle, & Chaparral High Schools.



FEATURES:

Flooring: Tile & Carpet

Washer & Dryer

Parking: 1 Car - Detached Garage, On site parking



GENERAL: NO DOGS / NO CATS / NO SMOKING



All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4190658)