All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206

10733 South Twenty Mile Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10733 South Twenty Mile Road, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 Available 08/05/19 Terrific top floor condo in the lovely Creekside Complex of Parker. - The Creekside Condominium Complex is located off of Twenty Mile Road in Parker close to parks, open space, bike trails and plenty of shopping. This charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1200 Sq Ft condo is intelligently laid out with a very open floor plan. The unit boasts two decks, a gas fireplace in the living room, large kitchen, vaulted ceilings, an overabundance of windows, and large bedrooms. 1 Car Detached Garage and ample off street parking available.
The complex includes a pool, hot tub, club house, & exercise facility.

FACTS: Built in 2005
Heating & A/C: Gas / Forced Air, Standard A/C Unit
Utilities: IREA, Xcel Energy
Schools: Douglas County School District, Cherokee Trail Elementary, Sierra Middle, & Chaparral High Schools.

FEATURES:
Flooring: Tile & Carpet
Washer & Dryer
Parking: 1 Car - Detached Garage, On site parking

GENERAL: NO DOGS / NO CATS / NO SMOKING

All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4190658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 have any available units?
10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 have?
Some of 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 currently offering any rent specials?
10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 pet-friendly?
No, 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 offer parking?
Yes, 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 offers parking.
Does 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 have a pool?
Yes, 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 has a pool.
Does 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 have accessible units?
No, 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10733 South Twenty Mile Road Unit #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs