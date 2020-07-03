All apartments in Parker
10726 Kimball St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

10726 Kimball St

10726 Kimball Street · No Longer Available
Location

10726 Kimball Street, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
10726 Kimball St Available 07/01/20 4 Bed Single Family Home in Clarke Farms, Parker - Available now! Updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, NEW CARPET. 1994 sq ft plus an additional 562 sq ft unfinished basement, 2 car garage, in Clarke Farms neighborhood. Clarke Farms has a private swimming pool complete with pool slides, water park and clubhouse. The park also boasts several tennis courts, picnic areas and a open grass space for all sorts of fun. Top ranked Cherokee Trail Elementary School, Sierra Middle and Chaparral HS.. The neighborhood has walking/biking trails and numerous beautiful open spaces. Updates include newer kitchen appliances, landscaping, deck.. Rent includes trash, and all pool/tennis/clubhouse amenities!

(RLNE2899030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10726 Kimball St have any available units?
10726 Kimball St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10726 Kimball St have?
Some of 10726 Kimball St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10726 Kimball St currently offering any rent specials?
10726 Kimball St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10726 Kimball St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10726 Kimball St is pet friendly.
Does 10726 Kimball St offer parking?
Yes, 10726 Kimball St offers parking.
Does 10726 Kimball St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10726 Kimball St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10726 Kimball St have a pool?
Yes, 10726 Kimball St has a pool.
Does 10726 Kimball St have accessible units?
No, 10726 Kimball St does not have accessible units.
Does 10726 Kimball St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10726 Kimball St does not have units with dishwashers.

