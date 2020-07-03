Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

10726 Kimball St Available 07/01/20 4 Bed Single Family Home in Clarke Farms, Parker - Available now! Updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, NEW CARPET. 1994 sq ft plus an additional 562 sq ft unfinished basement, 2 car garage, in Clarke Farms neighborhood. Clarke Farms has a private swimming pool complete with pool slides, water park and clubhouse. The park also boasts several tennis courts, picnic areas and a open grass space for all sorts of fun. Top ranked Cherokee Trail Elementary School, Sierra Middle and Chaparral HS.. The neighborhood has walking/biking trails and numerous beautiful open spaces. Updates include newer kitchen appliances, landscaping, deck.. Rent includes trash, and all pool/tennis/clubhouse amenities!



(RLNE2899030)