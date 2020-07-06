10422 Strasburg Way

Amenities

Open Concept, Vaulted Ceilings: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half-bathroom home with an attached two car garage located in Parker, will be ready for move in on June 1st. Walking in the front door, you’ll be greeted by a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and flooded with light pouring in from the large windows and skylights. Just off the living room is the kitchen and dining room and access to the back deck overlooking your private yard. The Master bedroom and bathroom are located upstairs along with two other bedrooms and one full bathroom. In the finished basement, there is a fourth bedroom and another bathroom and walk out access to the backyard and patio.



Available June 1. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for any additional. Appliances included are: Stove/Oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Trash is included in rent; all other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call for more information!