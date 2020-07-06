All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 10422 Strasburg Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
10422 Strasburg Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

10422 Strasburg Way

10422 Strasburg Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10422 Strasburg Way, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open Concept, Vaulted Ceilings: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half-bathroom home with an attached two car garage located in Parker, will be ready for move in on June 1st. Walking in the front door, you’ll be greeted by a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and flooded with light pouring in from the large windows and skylights. Just off the living room is the kitchen and dining room and access to the back deck overlooking your private yard. The Master bedroom and bathroom are located upstairs along with two other bedrooms and one full bathroom. In the finished basement, there is a fourth bedroom and another bathroom and walk out access to the backyard and patio.

Available June 1. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for any additional. Appliances included are: Stove/Oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Trash is included in rent; all other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Please call for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10422 Strasburg Way have any available units?
10422 Strasburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10422 Strasburg Way have?
Some of 10422 Strasburg Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10422 Strasburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
10422 Strasburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10422 Strasburg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10422 Strasburg Way is pet friendly.
Does 10422 Strasburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 10422 Strasburg Way offers parking.
Does 10422 Strasburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10422 Strasburg Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10422 Strasburg Way have a pool?
No, 10422 Strasburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 10422 Strasburg Way have accessible units?
No, 10422 Strasburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10422 Strasburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10422 Strasburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs