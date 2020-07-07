Rent Calculator
Home
Northglenn, CO
11801 Washington Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11801 Washington Street
11801 Pennsylvania Street
No Longer Available
Location
11801 Pennsylvania Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment Amenities
Open Floor Plan
Breakfast Bar
Dining Room
Faux Wood Flooring
Carpeted Bedroom
New Energy Efficient Windows
Pantry
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11801 Washington Street have any available units?
11801 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northglenn, CO
.
Is 11801 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
11801 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11801 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 11801 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 11801 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 11801 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11801 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 11801 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 11801 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 11801 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11801 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11801 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11801 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11801 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
