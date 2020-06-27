11654 Melody Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and just Remodeled Home in Northglenn - Property Id: 91236



Newly remodeled two story house in Northglenn on a large corner lot with a Mountain views, by Huron Crossing Park with 5BR/2.5BA/2694SF is available for immediate occupancy. The main floor has the living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, half bath and kitchen with new countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find the spacious Master Suite with walk in closet and five piece bath, three bedrooms plus a second full bath while the finished lower level has the fifth bedroom and large second family room. The house has just been remodeled with all new paint, carpeting, countertops and appliances and features Pergo wood floors, ceiling fans, central a/c, attached two car garage, covered front porch and a fully enclosed yard with privacy fencing, patio, garden area, storage shed and sprinkler system. Tenant pays all utilities. Call, text or email for a showing, this house won't last long.

Property Id 91236



