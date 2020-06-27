All apartments in Northglenn
11654 Melody Drive

Location

11654 Melody Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and just Remodeled Home in Northglenn - Property Id: 91236

Newly remodeled two story house in Northglenn on a large corner lot with a Mountain views, by Huron Crossing Park with 5BR/2.5BA/2694SF is available for immediate occupancy. The main floor has the living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, half bath and kitchen with new countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find the spacious Master Suite with walk in closet and five piece bath, three bedrooms plus a second full bath while the finished lower level has the fifth bedroom and large second family room. The house has just been remodeled with all new paint, carpeting, countertops and appliances and features Pergo wood floors, ceiling fans, central a/c, attached two car garage, covered front porch and a fully enclosed yard with privacy fencing, patio, garden area, storage shed and sprinkler system. Tenant pays all utilities. Call, text or email for a showing, this house won't last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91236
Property Id 91236

(RLNE4991232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11654 Melody Drive have any available units?
11654 Melody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11654 Melody Drive have?
Some of 11654 Melody Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11654 Melody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11654 Melody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11654 Melody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11654 Melody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11654 Melody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11654 Melody Drive offers parking.
Does 11654 Melody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11654 Melody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11654 Melody Drive have a pool?
No, 11654 Melody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11654 Melody Drive have accessible units?
No, 11654 Melody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11654 Melody Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11654 Melody Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11654 Melody Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11654 Melody Drive has units with air conditioning.
