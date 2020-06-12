All apartments in Northglenn
11626 Grant St
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:40 PM

11626 Grant St

11626 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

11626 Grant Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath updated 2 story condo with partially finished basement, updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included. Kitchen has beautiful brick breakfast nook. 4 bedrooms upstairs including master suite. 2 reserved parking stalls directly in front of unit. Private fenced back yard with patio. Air Conditioning. Close to I-25 and planned light rail. Walk to park, lake, bus stop, shopping & restaurants.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dog Friendly, no cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Fenced Yard, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11626 Grant St have any available units?
11626 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11626 Grant St have?
Some of 11626 Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11626 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
11626 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11626 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11626 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 11626 Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 11626 Grant St offers parking.
Does 11626 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11626 Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11626 Grant St have a pool?
No, 11626 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 11626 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 11626 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 11626 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11626 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11626 Grant St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11626 Grant St has units with air conditioning.
