11626 Grant St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath updated 2 story condo with partially finished basement, updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included. Kitchen has beautiful brick breakfast nook. 4 bedrooms upstairs including master suite. 2 reserved parking stalls directly in front of unit. Private fenced back yard with patio. Air Conditioning. Close to I-25 and planned light rail. Walk to park, lake, bus stop, shopping & restaurants.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dog Friendly, no cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



Amenities: Fenced Yard, 2 Reserved Parking Spaces