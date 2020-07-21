All apartments in Northglenn
11268 Fowler Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

11268 Fowler Drive

11268 Fowler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11268 Fowler Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Bright Brick Bungalow - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a very family-friendly neighborhood. Large windows throughout this home let in so much natural light and give this home a great welcoming feel. The kitchen has wooden cabinetry, plenty of storage space and newer stainless steel appliances. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor that share a bathroom and then another bedroom in the basement that also has a bathroom right next to it. Large living space downstairs allows for more entertaining and plenty of room for storage with a storage space that also has washer and dryer hookups. The backyard is fully fenced in and has a small concrete patio as well. Come check out this spacious home and enjoy all the local shops and stores just down the street!

Schools: Malley Drive Elementary, Northglenn Middle, Mountain Range High.

Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable with deposit.

You can reach Fox Property Management at 720.584.4369 to set up a viewing today!

(RLNE5501318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11268 Fowler Drive have any available units?
11268 Fowler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11268 Fowler Drive have?
Some of 11268 Fowler Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11268 Fowler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11268 Fowler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11268 Fowler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11268 Fowler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11268 Fowler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11268 Fowler Drive offers parking.
Does 11268 Fowler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11268 Fowler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11268 Fowler Drive have a pool?
No, 11268 Fowler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11268 Fowler Drive have accessible units?
No, 11268 Fowler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11268 Fowler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11268 Fowler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11268 Fowler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11268 Fowler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
