11268 Fowler Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Bright Brick Bungalow - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a very family-friendly neighborhood. Large windows throughout this home let in so much natural light and give this home a great welcoming feel. The kitchen has wooden cabinetry, plenty of storage space and newer stainless steel appliances. There are 2 bedrooms on the main floor that share a bathroom and then another bedroom in the basement that also has a bathroom right next to it. Large living space downstairs allows for more entertaining and plenty of room for storage with a storage space that also has washer and dryer hookups. The backyard is fully fenced in and has a small concrete patio as well. Come check out this spacious home and enjoy all the local shops and stores just down the street!



Schools: Malley Drive Elementary, Northglenn Middle, Mountain Range High.



Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable with deposit.



You can reach Fox Property Management at 720.584.4369 to set up a viewing today!



(RLNE5501318)