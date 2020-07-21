All apartments in Northglenn
11108 Ogden St

11108 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

11108 Ogden Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This home has so much space you will fall in love instantly!! As you enter you will find the spacious family room that opens into your eat-in kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage as well as nicely updated appliances. Down the hall you will find the first two bedrooms, each are large enough for king size beds. There is also a full bath on this level as well. As you walk downstairs into the finished basement you will find a huge bonus room which would be perfect for movie nights and games. There are also two more bedrooms and another full bath as well as the laundry room in the basement. The backyard is completely fenced and has both a patio area and a gazebo. This one will not last!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11108 Ogden St have any available units?
11108 Ogden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11108 Ogden St have?
Some of 11108 Ogden St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11108 Ogden St currently offering any rent specials?
11108 Ogden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11108 Ogden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11108 Ogden St is pet friendly.
Does 11108 Ogden St offer parking?
No, 11108 Ogden St does not offer parking.
Does 11108 Ogden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11108 Ogden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11108 Ogden St have a pool?
No, 11108 Ogden St does not have a pool.
Does 11108 Ogden St have accessible units?
No, 11108 Ogden St does not have accessible units.
Does 11108 Ogden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11108 Ogden St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11108 Ogden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11108 Ogden St has units with air conditioning.
