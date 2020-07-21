11108 Ogden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This home has so much space you will fall in love instantly!! As you enter you will find the spacious family room that opens into your eat-in kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage as well as nicely updated appliances. Down the hall you will find the first two bedrooms, each are large enough for king size beds. There is also a full bath on this level as well. As you walk downstairs into the finished basement you will find a huge bonus room which would be perfect for movie nights and games. There are also two more bedrooms and another full bath as well as the laundry room in the basement. The backyard is completely fenced and has both a patio area and a gazebo. This one will not last!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com