Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

11091 Josephine Way

11091 Josephine Way · No Longer Available
Location

11091 Josephine Way, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for on-line application * New carpet and paint * Spacious master bedroom with attached master bath * Plenty of closet space with some walk-in closets * Open kitchen with convenient kitchen island with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher * Open floor plan provides great living space * Convenient main floor bath * Washer/Dryer hookups * 2 car attached garage * Fenced back yard * House is on corner lot and provides more space than expected Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11091 Josephine Way have any available units?
11091 Josephine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11091 Josephine Way have?
Some of 11091 Josephine Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11091 Josephine Way currently offering any rent specials?
11091 Josephine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11091 Josephine Way pet-friendly?
No, 11091 Josephine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 11091 Josephine Way offer parking?
Yes, 11091 Josephine Way offers parking.
Does 11091 Josephine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11091 Josephine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11091 Josephine Way have a pool?
No, 11091 Josephine Way does not have a pool.
Does 11091 Josephine Way have accessible units?
No, 11091 Josephine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11091 Josephine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11091 Josephine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11091 Josephine Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11091 Josephine Way has units with air conditioning.

