11091 Josephine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for on-line application * New carpet and paint * Spacious master bedroom with attached master bath * Plenty of closet space with some walk-in closets * Open kitchen with convenient kitchen island with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher * Open floor plan provides great living space * Convenient main floor bath * Washer/Dryer hookups * 2 car attached garage * Fenced back yard * House is on corner lot and provides more space than expected Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990