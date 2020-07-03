11079 Claude Court

Amenities

Modern 2 bed, 2 bath 2 story townhome located in Kensignton @ Fox Run, enter to your spacious living room, main level boasts an open floor plan and has hardwood flooring, large eat in kitchen that with plenty of cabinet space & full pantry, all kitchen appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave, off the kitchen your sliding door will take you to your private low maintenance backyard with large deck for relaxing, laundry room with washer & dryer hookups, 1 car attached garage. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with private master bathroom, 2nd bedroom with another full bath. Other features: ceiling fans, central air conditioning, will have new paint & new carpet. Convenient location to brand new light rail station for easy commuting as well as walking distance to Carpenter Rec Center. Owner will negotiate a small to medium size dog with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent. Unit will be available for move in about the 1st of May. (more photos to come once vacant they reflect past occupants but to give an idea of space) Contact Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com view rental qualifications & application process here www.leveluprent.com/rent