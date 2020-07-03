All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

11079 Claude Court

11079 Claude Court · No Longer Available
Location

11079 Claude Court, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern 2 bed, 2 bath 2 story townhome located in Kensignton @ Fox Run, enter to your spacious living room, main level boasts an open floor plan and has hardwood flooring, large eat in kitchen that with plenty of cabinet space & full pantry, all kitchen appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave, off the kitchen your sliding door will take you to your private low maintenance backyard with large deck for relaxing, laundry room with washer & dryer hookups, 1 car attached garage. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with private master bathroom, 2nd bedroom with another full bath. Other features: ceiling fans, central air conditioning, will have new paint & new carpet. Convenient location to brand new light rail station for easy commuting as well as walking distance to Carpenter Rec Center. Owner will negotiate a small to medium size dog with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent. Unit will be available for move in about the 1st of May. (more photos to come once vacant they reflect past occupants but to give an idea of space) Contact Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095, stephanie@leveluprent.com view rental qualifications & application process here www.leveluprent.com/rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11079 Claude Court have any available units?
11079 Claude Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11079 Claude Court have?
Some of 11079 Claude Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11079 Claude Court currently offering any rent specials?
11079 Claude Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11079 Claude Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11079 Claude Court is pet friendly.
Does 11079 Claude Court offer parking?
Yes, 11079 Claude Court offers parking.
Does 11079 Claude Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11079 Claude Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11079 Claude Court have a pool?
No, 11079 Claude Court does not have a pool.
Does 11079 Claude Court have accessible units?
No, 11079 Claude Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11079 Claude Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11079 Claude Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11079 Claude Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11079 Claude Court has units with air conditioning.

