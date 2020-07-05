10901 Acoma St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2213 SqFt, mature home with 2 car attached garage available for rent in Northglenn, Colorado. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets with stainless hardware, wide plank tile hardwood flooring, double oven, glass cooktop, quartz countertops and a stunning backsplash. Hardwood floors are in great shape, along with great natural lighting from oversized windows, new light fixtures, newer carpet and fresh paint found all throughout this home. Bedrooms are all great sizes with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive with gas fireplace. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile Hardwood flooring and stylish vanities. This home also has an unfinished basement great for additional storage or to use however you desire! Finally, enjoy the huge covered patio overlooking a large, well maintained yard with shed for exterior storage and dog run, or the wonderful front porch! Washer/Dryer, A/c and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.



Property is shown by appointment only.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.



