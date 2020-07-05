All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

10901 Acoma St

10901 Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

10901 Acoma Street, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2213 SqFt, mature home with 2 car attached garage available for rent in Northglenn, Colorado. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets with stainless hardware, wide plank tile hardwood flooring, double oven, glass cooktop, quartz countertops and a stunning backsplash. Hardwood floors are in great shape, along with great natural lighting from oversized windows, new light fixtures, newer carpet and fresh paint found all throughout this home. Bedrooms are all great sizes with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive with gas fireplace. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile Hardwood flooring and stylish vanities. This home also has an unfinished basement great for additional storage or to use however you desire! Finally, enjoy the huge covered patio overlooking a large, well maintained yard with shed for exterior storage and dog run, or the wonderful front porch! Washer/Dryer, A/c and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10901 Acoma St have any available units?
10901 Acoma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10901 Acoma St have?
Some of 10901 Acoma St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10901 Acoma St currently offering any rent specials?
10901 Acoma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10901 Acoma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10901 Acoma St is pet friendly.
Does 10901 Acoma St offer parking?
Yes, 10901 Acoma St offers parking.
Does 10901 Acoma St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10901 Acoma St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10901 Acoma St have a pool?
No, 10901 Acoma St does not have a pool.
Does 10901 Acoma St have accessible units?
No, 10901 Acoma St does not have accessible units.
Does 10901 Acoma St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10901 Acoma St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10901 Acoma St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10901 Acoma St has units with air conditioning.

