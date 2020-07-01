10892 Blue Jay Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 BED/2 BATH Northglenn home - Available NOW! - This stunning Northglenn home is located in the perfect area, situated between bustling shops and restaurants but still maintains a quiet neighborhood feel. On the main floor, there are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout both the living room and bedrooms. 2 very spacious bedrooms are on the first floor and share a full bath. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and a small breakfast nook. The property boasts a fully fenced in backyard with a concrete patio that leads you to the detached garage for even more storage! Downstairs has another living space and laundry room, as well as a 3rd bedroom or office. Come see your new home today!



Schools: Leroy Drive Elementary, Northglenn Middle, Thornton High.



Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay utilities.



Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 today to set up a viewing!



(RLNE5429727)