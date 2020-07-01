All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

10892 Blue Jay Lane

10892 Blue Jay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10892 Blue Jay Lane, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 BED/2 BATH Northglenn home - Available NOW! - This stunning Northglenn home is located in the perfect area, situated between bustling shops and restaurants but still maintains a quiet neighborhood feel. On the main floor, there are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout both the living room and bedrooms. 2 very spacious bedrooms are on the first floor and share a full bath. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and a small breakfast nook. The property boasts a fully fenced in backyard with a concrete patio that leads you to the detached garage for even more storage! Downstairs has another living space and laundry room, as well as a 3rd bedroom or office. Come see your new home today!

Schools: Leroy Drive Elementary, Northglenn Middle, Thornton High.

Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay utilities.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 today to set up a viewing!

(RLNE5429727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10892 Blue Jay Lane have any available units?
10892 Blue Jay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10892 Blue Jay Lane have?
Some of 10892 Blue Jay Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10892 Blue Jay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10892 Blue Jay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10892 Blue Jay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10892 Blue Jay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10892 Blue Jay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10892 Blue Jay Lane offers parking.
Does 10892 Blue Jay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10892 Blue Jay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10892 Blue Jay Lane have a pool?
No, 10892 Blue Jay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10892 Blue Jay Lane have accessible units?
No, 10892 Blue Jay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10892 Blue Jay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10892 Blue Jay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10892 Blue Jay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10892 Blue Jay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

