All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like 10811 Milwaukee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10811 Milwaukee St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

10811 Milwaukee St

10811 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10811 Milwaukee Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
10811 Milwaukee St Available 04/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom home with Brand New Carpet - This large home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus a loft. Brand New Carpet throughout. Open floor plan. Kitchen is open to the family room and dining room. Deck is right off the kitchen and offers mountain views from the deck. Upstairs offers large loft, Master bedroom is large with walk in closet. Partially finished basement with a bedroom and full bath. Laundry is located in the basement with lots of storage area in the basement. Basement is a walk out to the back yard. Beautifully landscaped back yard with a large shed and lots of space with mature trees to offer privacy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4469388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Milwaukee St have any available units?
10811 Milwaukee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10811 Milwaukee St have?
Some of 10811 Milwaukee St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Milwaukee St currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Milwaukee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Milwaukee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10811 Milwaukee St is pet friendly.
Does 10811 Milwaukee St offer parking?
No, 10811 Milwaukee St does not offer parking.
Does 10811 Milwaukee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10811 Milwaukee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Milwaukee St have a pool?
No, 10811 Milwaukee St does not have a pool.
Does 10811 Milwaukee St have accessible units?
No, 10811 Milwaukee St does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 Milwaukee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10811 Milwaukee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10811 Milwaukee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10811 Milwaukee St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 Bedrooms
Northglenn Apartments with PoolNorthglenn Pet Friendly Places
Northglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Boulder