Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

10811 Milwaukee St Available 04/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom home with Brand New Carpet - This large home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus a loft. Brand New Carpet throughout. Open floor plan. Kitchen is open to the family room and dining room. Deck is right off the kitchen and offers mountain views from the deck. Upstairs offers large loft, Master bedroom is large with walk in closet. Partially finished basement with a bedroom and full bath. Laundry is located in the basement with lots of storage area in the basement. Basement is a walk out to the back yard. Beautifully landscaped back yard with a large shed and lots of space with mature trees to offer privacy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4469388)