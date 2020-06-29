All apartments in Northglenn
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
10700 Kimblewyck Circle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

10700 Kimblewyck Circle

10700 Kimblewyck Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10700 Kimblewyck Circle, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderfully conditioned 2-Story with a garage in Northglenn - - Wonderfully conditioned 2-Story with 3 beds / 2 baths / 1-Car Garage
- Conveniently located in Fox Run near east 104th Avenue and Colorado Blvd
- Inviting covered front porch faces the community park and beckons you inside to the open and spacious main floor living areas
- Large living room plus dining room and open kitchen offer a great-room like atmosphere
- Updated tile and HW floors throughout for a hypoallergenic living environment
- South facing and bathed in light
- All 3 bedrooms are on the second floor for privacy
- HUGE master bedroom has its own private full bath
- Good-sized secondary bedrooms share the updated hall bath
- Upstairs laundry area includes a full-size washer and dryer
- Fenced yard with small patio is perfect for entertaining
- Spacious 1-car attached garage

(RLNE5512056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle have any available units?
10700 Kimblewyck Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle have?
Some of 10700 Kimblewyck Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Kimblewyck Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Kimblewyck Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Kimblewyck Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10700 Kimblewyck Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10700 Kimblewyck Circle offers parking.
Does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10700 Kimblewyck Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle have a pool?
No, 10700 Kimblewyck Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle have accessible units?
No, 10700 Kimblewyck Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 Kimblewyck Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10700 Kimblewyck Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10700 Kimblewyck Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
