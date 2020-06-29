10700 Kimblewyck Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderfully conditioned 2-Story with a garage in Northglenn - - Wonderfully conditioned 2-Story with 3 beds / 2 baths / 1-Car Garage

- Conveniently located in Fox Run near east 104th Avenue and Colorado Blvd

- Inviting covered front porch faces the community park and beckons you inside to the open and spacious main floor living areas

- Large living room plus dining room and open kitchen offer a great-room like atmosphere

- Updated tile and HW floors throughout for a hypoallergenic living environment

- South facing and bathed in light

- All 3 bedrooms are on the second floor for privacy

- HUGE master bedroom has its own private full bath

- Good-sized secondary bedrooms share the updated hall bath

- Upstairs laundry area includes a full-size washer and dryer

- Fenced yard with small patio is perfect for entertaining

- Spacious 1-car attached garage



(RLNE5512056)