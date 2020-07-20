All apartments in Northglenn
Location

10671 Larry Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10671 larry dr Northglenn - Property Id: 100992

Cozy house with charming brick exterior, Gorgeous oak floors, plenty of light.
Nicely finished lower level basement that includes a large family room (perfect man cave for watching the Sunday football),
The laundry room (with modern laundry-shoot available in stairway) is gigantic!
Enjoy outdoor entertaining on huge fenced back yard which also includes a big storage. This house has a one-car space within a private gated area and plenty of space on drive way.
Within walking distance of schools and Parks. This home is 5 min drive to I-25. and has easy access to shopping and dining.
Ready for immediate move-in

One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet)
We apologize but this property does NOT qualify for section 8 as the windows in basement are non-conforming (not egress). We 100% honor the fair housing act
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100992
Property Id 100992

(RLNE4713865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10671 Larry Dr have any available units?
10671 Larry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10671 Larry Dr have?
Some of 10671 Larry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10671 Larry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10671 Larry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10671 Larry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10671 Larry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10671 Larry Dr offer parking?
No, 10671 Larry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10671 Larry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10671 Larry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10671 Larry Dr have a pool?
No, 10671 Larry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10671 Larry Dr have accessible units?
No, 10671 Larry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10671 Larry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10671 Larry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10671 Larry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10671 Larry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
