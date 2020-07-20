Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10671 larry dr Northglenn - Property Id: 100992



Cozy house with charming brick exterior, Gorgeous oak floors, plenty of light.

Nicely finished lower level basement that includes a large family room (perfect man cave for watching the Sunday football),

The laundry room (with modern laundry-shoot available in stairway) is gigantic!

Enjoy outdoor entertaining on huge fenced back yard which also includes a big storage. This house has a one-car space within a private gated area and plenty of space on drive way.

Within walking distance of schools and Parks. This home is 5 min drive to I-25. and has easy access to shopping and dining.

Ready for immediate move-in



One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet)

We apologize but this property does NOT qualify for section 8 as the windows in basement are non-conforming (not egress). We 100% honor the fair housing act

