Northglenn, CO
10482 Marion Way
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

10482 Marion Way

10482 Marion Way · No Longer Available
Location

10482 Marion Way, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 bed 2 bath + Attached garage - Property Id: 271785

Beautifully updated house! Featuring open concept floor plan with updated cabinets, refinished hardwood floors throughout the first floor and new carpet in the basement. New fresh paint inside and outside. Main level boasts the sleek and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertop, and custom backsplash. In the main level you'll find three bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with custom tile work and new lighting fixtures. The basement includes a nice family room with two additional bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom that was also updated. Nice big yard and wide driveway so you can park your RV. Minutes away from major highway and new light rail. Pets allowed with $250 one time pet fee per pet. Proof of income required for qualification VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/ZDUY58KbofU
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271785
Property Id 271785

(RLNE5746576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10482 Marion Way have any available units?
10482 Marion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10482 Marion Way have?
Some of 10482 Marion Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10482 Marion Way currently offering any rent specials?
10482 Marion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10482 Marion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10482 Marion Way is pet friendly.
Does 10482 Marion Way offer parking?
Yes, 10482 Marion Way offers parking.
Does 10482 Marion Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10482 Marion Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10482 Marion Way have a pool?
No, 10482 Marion Way does not have a pool.
Does 10482 Marion Way have accessible units?
No, 10482 Marion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10482 Marion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10482 Marion Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10482 Marion Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10482 Marion Way does not have units with air conditioning.

