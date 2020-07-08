10482 Marion Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5 bed 2 bath + Attached garage - Property Id: 271785



Beautifully updated house! Featuring open concept floor plan with updated cabinets, refinished hardwood floors throughout the first floor and new carpet in the basement. New fresh paint inside and outside. Main level boasts the sleek and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertop, and custom backsplash. In the main level you'll find three bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with custom tile work and new lighting fixtures. The basement includes a nice family room with two additional bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom that was also updated. Nice big yard and wide driveway so you can park your RV. Minutes away from major highway and new light rail. Pets allowed with $250 one time pet fee per pet. Proof of income required for qualification VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/ZDUY58KbofU

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271785

Property Id 271785



(RLNE5746576)