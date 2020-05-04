Amenities

4289 Lookout Dr. Available 06/22/20 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



This beautiful home features over 3700 finished Sq. Ft. and includes:

5 Bed, 3.5 Bath (1 non conforming)

Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops

Newly Remodeled Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Full, Finished Basement

Gas Fireplace

Loft or Office

Family Room & Game Room

Large Master With 5 Piece Bath

GFA Heat & Central A/C

Washer/Dryer Hookups

3 Car Attached Garage

Fully Fenced Backyard With Garden Beds and Apple Trees

Sprinkler System

Large Concrete Patio & Deck

Near Hogsback Hiking Trail

Beautiful Views of Mariana Butte

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Up to 2 Dogs Allowed With Non Refundable $250 Pet Fee. No Cats & No caged animals please.



To schedule a showing please call (970) 292-7891



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



No Cats Allowed



