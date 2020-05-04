All apartments in Loveland
4289 Lookout Dr.

4289 Lookout Drive · (970) 292-7891
Location

4289 Lookout Drive, Loveland, CO 80537
Mariana Butte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4289 Lookout Dr. · Avail. Jun 22

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3748 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
4289 Lookout Dr. Available 06/22/20 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

This beautiful home features over 3700 finished Sq. Ft. and includes:
5 Bed, 3.5 Bath (1 non conforming)
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Newly Remodeled Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Full, Finished Basement
Gas Fireplace
Loft or Office
Family Room & Game Room
Large Master With 5 Piece Bath
GFA Heat & Central A/C
Washer/Dryer Hookups
3 Car Attached Garage
Fully Fenced Backyard With Garden Beds and Apple Trees
Sprinkler System
Large Concrete Patio & Deck
Near Hogsback Hiking Trail
Beautiful Views of Mariana Butte
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Up to 2 Dogs Allowed With Non Refundable $250 Pet Fee. No Cats & No caged animals please.

To schedule a showing please call (970) 292-7891

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5831391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4289 Lookout Dr. have any available units?
4289 Lookout Dr. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4289 Lookout Dr. have?
Some of 4289 Lookout Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4289 Lookout Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4289 Lookout Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4289 Lookout Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4289 Lookout Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4289 Lookout Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4289 Lookout Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4289 Lookout Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4289 Lookout Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4289 Lookout Dr. have a pool?
No, 4289 Lookout Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4289 Lookout Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4289 Lookout Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4289 Lookout Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4289 Lookout Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
