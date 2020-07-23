All apartments in Loveland
1787 Kokanee Ct

1787 Kokanee Court · (720) 745-6966
Location

1787 Kokanee Court, Loveland, CO 80538
McKee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1787 Kokanee Ct · Avail. Aug 31

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1787 Kokanee Ct Available 08/31/20 Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Ranch Style Townhome! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

* 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ranch style townhome
* 1,079 Square Feet
* 12-month lease terms
* Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven, Disposal
* Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* 1-car attached garage
* No recreational/commercial vehicles
* Central A/C
* Gas Forced Air Heating
* Misc: Cable ready, unfinished basement, shared backyard, 2 garage remotes, window coverings,sprinkler system
* Up to 2 pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per species
* Close to Boise Avenue and Highway 34
* Nearby food, shopping and other amenities!
* Section 8 accepted: NO
KG 7/16/20

Recently updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Townhome located just off Highway 34 and Boise Avenue. Features newly replaced carpets, new paint throughout, an open floor plan with a full unfinished basement, 2 spacious bedrooms and a bath on the main level. The kitchen opens up to a large living area. Has a 1 car attached garage with sprinkler system in the front yard. Perfect home for someone looking for minimal lawn maintenance and upkeep! Gas forced air heating with central air, Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. Up to two pets allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee per species.

To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6966

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet
acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

(RLNE1939870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

