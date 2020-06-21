All apartments in Longmont
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

508 Ridge Ave

508 Ridge Avenue · (303) 621-4694
Location

508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq. Big open kitchen with kitchen island and great cabinets! Front room with gas fireplace perfect for Colorado winters. South facing gives great light! Finished basement with bedroom, rec room and full bath! Two car attached garage. Small yard (no fence) - low maintenance!
Direct commute to Boulder, Erie, Broomfield and surrounding areas!
Small dog considered with additional deposit. No fenced yard.

Contact us for a showing today!

No Smoking. No Growing. No Students.

For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

To set up a showing, please email Sam @ Dakotamgmt.com
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we will be unable to show you this property.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Ridge Ave have any available units?
508 Ridge Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Ridge Ave have?
Some of 508 Ridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
508 Ridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Ridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 508 Ridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 508 Ridge Ave does offer parking.
Does 508 Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Ridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 508 Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 508 Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 508 Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Ridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
