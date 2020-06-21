508 Ridge Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq. Big open kitchen with kitchen island and great cabinets! Front room with gas fireplace perfect for Colorado winters. South facing gives great light! Finished basement with bedroom, rec room and full bath! Two car attached garage. Small yard (no fence) - low maintenance!

Direct commute to Boulder, Erie, Broomfield and surrounding areas!

Small dog considered with additional deposit. No fenced yard.



Contact us for a showing today!



No Smoking. No Growing. No Students.



For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com



To set up a showing, please email Sam @ Dakotamgmt.com

An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we will be unable to show you this property.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.