10249 Bellwether Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** RECEIVE $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! ***



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 townhome in Lone Tree will welcome you with 1,222 square feet of living space!



The lovely kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level, NEW carpet, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Prairie Sky Park, Belvedere Park, Bluffs Regional Park, and The Lone Tree Recreation Center. Also nearby are Park Meadows, Douglas County Library, Targe, Safeway, Cabelas, Centennial Promenade, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, Lincoln Ave and the RTD light rail.

Nearby schools include Lone Tree Elementary School Magnet School and Highlands Ranch High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



*** RECEIVE $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.