Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10249 Bellwether Lane

10249 Bellwether Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10249 Bellwether Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

*** RECEIVE $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 townhome in Lone Tree will welcome you with 1,222 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level, NEW carpet, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Prairie Sky Park, Belvedere Park, Bluffs Regional Park, and The Lone Tree Recreation Center. Also nearby are Park Meadows, Douglas County Library, Targe, Safeway, Cabelas, Centennial Promenade, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, Lincoln Ave and the RTD light rail.
Nearby schools include Lone Tree Elementary School Magnet School and Highlands Ranch High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

*** RECEIVE $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10249 Bellwether Lane have any available units?
10249 Bellwether Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10249 Bellwether Lane have?
Some of 10249 Bellwether Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10249 Bellwether Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10249 Bellwether Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10249 Bellwether Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10249 Bellwether Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10249 Bellwether Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10249 Bellwether Lane offers parking.
Does 10249 Bellwether Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10249 Bellwether Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10249 Bellwether Lane have a pool?
No, 10249 Bellwether Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10249 Bellwether Lane have accessible units?
No, 10249 Bellwether Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10249 Bellwether Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10249 Bellwether Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
