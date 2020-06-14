92 W Ida Ave

Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new floors and lots of windows. Great brick building with a large fenced yard and shared laundry. Quiet building with a great location and close to everything. One reserved parking spot per apartment. AC unit for hot summer days.



Great location, across the street from King Soopers, and shops at Littleton Square. Easy access to public transportation, C-470, Broadway and Santa Fe Drive. Lots of parks and trails within close proximity.



Water, Sewer, Trash Included. **SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** NO SMOKING, NO PETS.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate