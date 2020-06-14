All apartments in Littleton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:06 AM

92 W Ida Ave

92 West Ida Avenue · (720) 500-6226
Location

92 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with new floors and lots of windows. Great brick building with a large fenced yard and shared laundry. Quiet building with a great location and close to everything. One reserved parking spot per apartment. AC unit for hot summer days.

Great location, across the street from King Soopers, and shops at Littleton Square. Easy access to public transportation, C-470, Broadway and Santa Fe Drive. Lots of parks and trails within close proximity.

Water, Sewer, Trash Included. **SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 W Ida Ave have any available units?
92 W Ida Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
Is 92 W Ida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
92 W Ida Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 W Ida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 92 W Ida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 92 W Ida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 92 W Ida Ave does offer parking.
Does 92 W Ida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 W Ida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 W Ida Ave have a pool?
No, 92 W Ida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 92 W Ida Ave have accessible units?
No, 92 W Ida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 92 W Ida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 W Ida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 W Ida Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 W Ida Ave has units with air conditioning.
