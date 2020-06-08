5793 South Prescott Street ·

Amenities

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Old Town Littleton will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!



This home also offers a bonus room in the basement.



The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher which are all stainless steel. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a rec room, an office, an unfinished basement, and original hardwood floors. Parking for this property is an attached over sized 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are the light rail station, rec center, biking/walking trails, Downtown Littleton, Sterne Park, Slaughterhouse Gulch Park, Gallup Gardens, and Ketring Park. Also nearby are Costco, The river Point at Sheridan, Columbine Square Shopping Center, Aspen Grove, Arapahoe Community College, Chatfield State Park and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 470, Belleview, and Highway 85.



Nearby schools include Moody Elementary School, Euclid Middle School, and Littleton High School.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



