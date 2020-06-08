All apartments in Littleton
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:45 PM

5793 South Prescott Street

5793 South Prescott Street ·
Location

5793 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Old Town Littleton will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!

This home also offers a bonus room in the basement.

The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher which are all stainless steel. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a rec room, an office, an unfinished basement, and original hardwood floors. Parking for this property is an attached over sized 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are the light rail station, rec center, biking/walking trails, Downtown Littleton, Sterne Park, Slaughterhouse Gulch Park, Gallup Gardens, and Ketring Park. Also nearby are Costco, The river Point at Sheridan, Columbine Square Shopping Center, Aspen Grove, Arapahoe Community College, Chatfield State Park and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 470, Belleview, and Highway 85.

Nearby schools include Moody Elementary School, Euclid Middle School, and Littleton High School.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5793 South Prescott Street have any available units?
5793 South Prescott Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5793 South Prescott Street have?
Some of 5793 South Prescott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5793 South Prescott Street currently offering any rent specials?
5793 South Prescott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5793 South Prescott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5793 South Prescott Street is pet friendly.
Does 5793 South Prescott Street offer parking?
Yes, 5793 South Prescott Street does offer parking.
Does 5793 South Prescott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5793 South Prescott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5793 South Prescott Street have a pool?
No, 5793 South Prescott Street does not have a pool.
Does 5793 South Prescott Street have accessible units?
No, 5793 South Prescott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5793 South Prescott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5793 South Prescott Street has units with dishwashers.
