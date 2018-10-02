969 Vetch Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d2b1720a7 ---- Spacious, bright and open home in Lafayette! This lovely bi-level home offers 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bonus room in the finished basement, with 2 full baths. Private, fenced backyard with mature trees and adorable curb appeal out front. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to HWY 287 and Arapahoe Rd. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Custom Paint Fenced Backyard Finished Basement Stove Washer/Dryer