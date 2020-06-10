Amenities

919 Clover Circle Available 08/12/19 Huge Beautiful 3 Bed + Office in Lafayette off 287 and next to new 24 Hour Fitness - Sweet 2300sqft home in Beacon Hill Neighborhood next to the new 24 hour fitness opening soon! Hard Flooring throughout, clothes washer/dryer, dishwasher, large backyard, attached 2-car garage, and backyard storage shed. Quiet street/location with neighborhood parks nearby and close to downtown/Old Town Lafayette. This home will go fast. Pets allowed with additional deposit and checks.



