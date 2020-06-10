All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 919 Clover Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
919 Clover Circle
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

919 Clover Circle

919 Clover Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

919 Clover Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
919 Clover Circle Available 08/12/19 Huge Beautiful 3 Bed + Office in Lafayette off 287 and next to new 24 Hour Fitness - Sweet 2300sqft home in Beacon Hill Neighborhood next to the new 24 hour fitness opening soon! Hard Flooring throughout, clothes washer/dryer, dishwasher, large backyard, attached 2-car garage, and backyard storage shed. Quiet street/location with neighborhood parks nearby and close to downtown/Old Town Lafayette. This home will go fast. Pets allowed with additional deposit and checks.

(RLNE4988324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Clover Circle have any available units?
919 Clover Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 919 Clover Circle have?
Some of 919 Clover Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Clover Circle currently offering any rent specials?
919 Clover Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Clover Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Clover Circle is pet friendly.
Does 919 Clover Circle offer parking?
Yes, 919 Clover Circle offers parking.
Does 919 Clover Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Clover Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Clover Circle have a pool?
No, 919 Clover Circle does not have a pool.
Does 919 Clover Circle have accessible units?
No, 919 Clover Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Clover Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Clover Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Clover Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Clover Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College