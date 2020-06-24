Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

808 E. Baseline Road Unit A Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Property near Old Town Lafayette - Beautiful property just a few minutes away from downtown Lafayette. Hardwood floors in the main floor extend through the living room in the front to the kitchen in the back. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops including an island, tons of cabinet space, and a pantry making this kitchen ideal for family gatherings.



The upstairs of the property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bedrooms have large windows that allow for lots of natural light during the day. The master bath has a his and hers sink that opens into a large walk in closet. The basement is completely finished with a second living space, a 4th bedroom and another bathroom.



Very near to open space, local elementary schools, downtown Lafayette, many local shops. Easy access to 287, E470, and I25.

To schedule a showing at this brand new property please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369.



(RLNE2003688)