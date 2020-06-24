All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

808 E. Baseline Road Unit A

808 E Baseline Rd
Location

808 E Baseline Rd, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
808 E. Baseline Road Unit A Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Property near Old Town Lafayette - Beautiful property just a few minutes away from downtown Lafayette. Hardwood floors in the main floor extend through the living room in the front to the kitchen in the back. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops including an island, tons of cabinet space, and a pantry making this kitchen ideal for family gatherings.

The upstairs of the property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bedrooms have large windows that allow for lots of natural light during the day. The master bath has a his and hers sink that opens into a large walk in closet. The basement is completely finished with a second living space, a 4th bedroom and another bathroom.

Very near to open space, local elementary schools, downtown Lafayette, many local shops. Easy access to 287, E470, and I25.
To schedule a showing at this brand new property please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369.

(RLNE2003688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A have any available units?
808 E. Baseline Road Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A have?
Some of 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
808 E. Baseline Road Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A offers parking.
Does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A have a pool?
No, 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A have accessible units?
No, 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 E. Baseline Road Unit A has units with air conditioning.
