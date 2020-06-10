All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

803 Cannon Trail

803 Cannon Trl · No Longer Available
Location

803 Cannon Trl, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
803 Cannon Trail Available 10/01/19 Three Bedroom Home Available in Lafayette's Cannon Trail - Be the first to live in this 1,605 square foot (+700 unfinished basement), brand new townhome in Old Town Lafayette. Open floor plan with private porch, 1 car garage, back patio, yard with native landscape. Townhome includes designer finishes, hardwood flooring, air conditioning. Large, open-concept kitchen featuring quartz counters, stainless appliances, island, and pantry. Spacious master suite with walk-in closets and dual-vanity baths. A Colorado native plant walk is incorporated into a beautifully landscaped pocket-park and open space area. Small pets are negotiable with detailed references, $300 pet deposit is required if pet is approved. Please visit the site plan at https://www.cannontrail.com to learn about the community and this townhouse (#22B Arnica model). *will be shown a model unit while property is being finished

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5076831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Cannon Trail have any available units?
803 Cannon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 803 Cannon Trail have?
Some of 803 Cannon Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Cannon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
803 Cannon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Cannon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Cannon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 803 Cannon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 803 Cannon Trail offers parking.
Does 803 Cannon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Cannon Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Cannon Trail have a pool?
No, 803 Cannon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 803 Cannon Trail have accessible units?
No, 803 Cannon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Cannon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Cannon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Cannon Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 Cannon Trail has units with air conditioning.
