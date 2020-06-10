Amenities

803 Cannon Trail Available 10/01/19 Three Bedroom Home Available in Lafayette's Cannon Trail - Be the first to live in this 1,605 square foot (+700 unfinished basement), brand new townhome in Old Town Lafayette. Open floor plan with private porch, 1 car garage, back patio, yard with native landscape. Townhome includes designer finishes, hardwood flooring, air conditioning. Large, open-concept kitchen featuring quartz counters, stainless appliances, island, and pantry. Spacious master suite with walk-in closets and dual-vanity baths. A Colorado native plant walk is incorporated into a beautifully landscaped pocket-park and open space area. Small pets are negotiable with detailed references, $300 pet deposit is required if pet is approved. Please visit the site plan at https://www.cannontrail.com to learn about the community and this townhouse (#22B Arnica model). *will be shown a model unit while property is being finished



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5076831)