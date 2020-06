Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Lafayette town home has almost everything updated.

Great park in the backyard. Located at 287/baseline.

Walk to downtown or quick drive to Boulder,Longmont,

High efficiency furnace/ central AC

New windows, new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms

Dinning table space and a lot of natural light . Newer deck is perfect for BBQ or just relaxing. The basement has a lot of open space and the clothes washer and dryer are included. You will fall in love with this place. 2 car port