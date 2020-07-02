Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

757 Casper Drive Available 05/15/20 Great townhome, walk to old town Lafayette! - Sunny end unit home w/ attached 2 car garage in Coal Creek Village! Enter off the private porch into a large day lit entry. Main floor boasts hardwoods, large kitchen w/ granite, stainless steel appliances, & island. Also powder room, surround sound, pantry & sunlight filled living space w/ deck. The 2 bedrooms upstairs w/ a loft is a great home office & 2 baths. The tank-less water heater, attic fan & AC top off more features. Coal Creek Village is located in Lafayette off of Coal Creek Trail, easy walk to Old Town, Farmers Markets, parks, Lafayette rec center & Boulder Valley School District and so much more. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



(RLNE5410505)