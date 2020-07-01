All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

742 Julian Circle

Location

742 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BD/2.5 BA Lafayette Townhome - Within Steps of Waneka Lake and 5 Minutes to Downtown Lafayette and Louisville - Live within steps of Lafayette's best trails and lake in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This location is perfect for those who love the outdoors and also enjoy being within a 5 minute drive to downtown restaurants, coffee, and local shops.

Main level includes wood-burning fireplace and sliding glass door that opens onto the back patio. Both upstairs bedrooms have high vaulted ceilings and plenty of closet space. Finished basement has an additional bedroom and newly remodeled bathroom. Extra storage in the utility room. Washer and dryer included. Townhome also has detached one car garage and an off street parking lot for visitors. Unit backs up to green belt.

Pets negotiable with pet deposit.

Neighborhood schools are Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle, and Centaurus High School.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369.

(RLNE5698286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Julian Circle have any available units?
742 Julian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 742 Julian Circle have?
Some of 742 Julian Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Julian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
742 Julian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Julian Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Julian Circle is pet friendly.
Does 742 Julian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 742 Julian Circle offers parking.
Does 742 Julian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 Julian Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Julian Circle have a pool?
No, 742 Julian Circle does not have a pool.
Does 742 Julian Circle have accessible units?
No, 742 Julian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Julian Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Julian Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Julian Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Julian Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

