742 Julian Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BD/2.5 BA Lafayette Townhome - Within Steps of Waneka Lake and 5 Minutes to Downtown Lafayette and Louisville - Live within steps of Lafayette's best trails and lake in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This location is perfect for those who love the outdoors and also enjoy being within a 5 minute drive to downtown restaurants, coffee, and local shops.



Main level includes wood-burning fireplace and sliding glass door that opens onto the back patio. Both upstairs bedrooms have high vaulted ceilings and plenty of closet space. Finished basement has an additional bedroom and newly remodeled bathroom. Extra storage in the utility room. Washer and dryer included. Townhome also has detached one car garage and an off street parking lot for visitors. Unit backs up to green belt.



Pets negotiable with pet deposit.



Neighborhood schools are Lafayette Elementary, Angevine Middle, and Centaurus High School.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369.



(RLNE5698286)