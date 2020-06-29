All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 734 Amelia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
734 Amelia Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

734 Amelia Lane

734 Amelia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

734 Amelia Ln, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND New Lafayette Luxury Living for Lease! REDUCED Price! - BRAND New Luxury Living in Lafayette! Be the first to live in this new concept upscale Lafayette single family home! Discounted First Month! Only $1500.00.Open concept kitchen on the second floor with high ceilings, large balcony, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and gas range! Plenty of counter and cabinet space for storage! One main floor bedrooms and full bathroom. Upstairs living includes open concept kitchen, living, and dining area with two additional bedroom and large full bath with skylight. Patio home style living with low maintenance rock backyard. Attached one car garage, driveway and additional private parking spot. This neighborhood is centrally located in Lafayette close to Rothman Park and Open Space, Old Town Lafayette, Lafayette schools, and shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores. Enjoy the full range views and close proximity to Waneka Lake.

Tenant pays all utilities except Trash. No Pets. This home is available ASAP!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5431846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Amelia Lane have any available units?
734 Amelia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 734 Amelia Lane have?
Some of 734 Amelia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Amelia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
734 Amelia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Amelia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 734 Amelia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 734 Amelia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 734 Amelia Lane offers parking.
Does 734 Amelia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Amelia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Amelia Lane have a pool?
No, 734 Amelia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 734 Amelia Lane have accessible units?
No, 734 Amelia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Amelia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Amelia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 Amelia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 Amelia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College