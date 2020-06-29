734 Amelia Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND New Lafayette Luxury Living for Lease! REDUCED Price! - BRAND New Luxury Living in Lafayette! Be the first to live in this new concept upscale Lafayette single family home! Discounted First Month! Only $1500.00.Open concept kitchen on the second floor with high ceilings, large balcony, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and gas range! Plenty of counter and cabinet space for storage! One main floor bedrooms and full bathroom. Upstairs living includes open concept kitchen, living, and dining area with two additional bedroom and large full bath with skylight. Patio home style living with low maintenance rock backyard. Attached one car garage, driveway and additional private parking spot. This neighborhood is centrally located in Lafayette close to Rothman Park and Open Space, Old Town Lafayette, Lafayette schools, and shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores. Enjoy the full range views and close proximity to Waneka Lake.



Tenant pays all utilities except Trash. No Pets. This home is available ASAP!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5431846)