725 Silverberry Court

BEAUTIFUL CUL-DE-SAC LIVING! 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN LAFAYETTE!! - This beautiful 1,824 sq. ft. unfurnished 3 bed/2 bath home is located in an excellent location in Lafayette with an easy walk to downtown Lafayette, Louisville and Wanaka Lake! This home features an open floor plan, large bedrooms and a finished basement that includes a bedroom/bath. Enjoy a gorgeous landscaped, south-facing front yard as well as a very large fenced, dog-friendly backyard that includes a large grassy lawn and patio area. The home also features a new roof, central A/C and heating and a heated 2 car garage, perfect for those who like to work in their garage! The neighborhood is very family friendly and within walking distance to Lafayette Elementary. Hurry! This won't last long!



(RLNE5273180)