Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
725 Silverberry Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

725 Silverberry Court

725 Silverberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

725 Silverberry Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
BEAUTIFUL CUL-DE-SAC LIVING! 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN LAFAYETTE!! - This beautiful 1,824 sq. ft. unfurnished 3 bed/2 bath home is located in an excellent location in Lafayette with an easy walk to downtown Lafayette, Louisville and Wanaka Lake! This home features an open floor plan, large bedrooms and a finished basement that includes a bedroom/bath. Enjoy a gorgeous landscaped, south-facing front yard as well as a very large fenced, dog-friendly backyard that includes a large grassy lawn and patio area. The home also features a new roof, central A/C and heating and a heated 2 car garage, perfect for those who like to work in their garage! The neighborhood is very family friendly and within walking distance to Lafayette Elementary. Hurry! This won't last long!

(RLNE5273180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Silverberry Court have any available units?
725 Silverberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 725 Silverberry Court have?
Some of 725 Silverberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Silverberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
725 Silverberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Silverberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Silverberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 725 Silverberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 725 Silverberry Court offers parking.
Does 725 Silverberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Silverberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Silverberry Court have a pool?
No, 725 Silverberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 725 Silverberry Court have accessible units?
No, 725 Silverberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Silverberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Silverberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Silverberry Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Silverberry Court has units with air conditioning.
